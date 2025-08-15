Stalin pitches for stronger federalism

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday used his Independence Day address to call for political and legal measures to strengthen India’s federal structure.

Speaking from the ramparts of Fort St. George after hoisting the national flag, he stressed the need to reinforce the role of state governments in the distribution of powers and financial resources.

He expressed concern over the growing dependence of states on the Union government due to central laws, court rulings, and what he termed as biased fund allocation.

“The country’s federal structure should not compel states to engage in repeated disputes to secure their rightful share of funds,” Stalin said. “This affects not only the development of the states but also the integrity of the nation. The time has come to complete earlier efforts aimed at protecting the powers of states.” He added that India’s unity would be strengthened when each state developed independently while preserving its distinct identity.

Highlighting Tamil Nadu’s economic performance, Stalin said the state is currently the fastest-growing economy in the country. He emphasised that development must be inclusive, covering the economy, education, society, thought, and activity, as envisioned by Periyar, Anna, and Kalaignar. He noted that over the last four years, Tamil Nadu has recorded higher growth than the national average through a multi-sectoral approach.

Marking the occasion, Stalin announced a series of welfare measures. The monthly pension for freedom fighters will be increased to ₹22,000, while family pensions for the relatives of freedom struggle martyrs will rise to ₹12,000. Special pensions for the descendants of Veera Pandiya Kattabomman, Ramanathapuram ruler Muthuramalinga Vijaya Raghunatha Sethupathi, the Marudhu brothers, and V.O. Chidambaram Pillai will be enhanced to ₹11,000. Financial assistance for ex-servicemen from Tamil Nadu who fought in the Second World War will be increased to ₹15,000, and widows of such soldiers will receive ₹8,000.

A 33,000 sq ft hostel for ex-servicemen will be built in Madhavaram, Chennai, at a cost of ₹22 crore. The ‘Vidiyal Payanam’ scheme, currently benefiting people in hilly areas, will be extended to differently-abled persons. A state-level driving school facility will be established along with two zonal centres and one school in each district. Additionally, 10,000 children of workers registered with the Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board will receive online training in modern technologies while in college, at a cost of ₹15 crore.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister inspected the ceremonial parade and took the salute. The event was attended by ministers, judges, senior officials, Members of Parliament, Members of the Legislative Assembly, and local body representatives.