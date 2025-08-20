Monsoon floods in Pak claim hundreds of lives

Islamabad, Aug 20: Rescuers and residents resumed searching for survivors on Tuesday, as the death toll from five days of torrential rain rose to almost 400 and authorities warned monsoon downpours would continue until the weekend. Torrential rains across Pakistan’s north have caused flooding and landslides that have swept away entire villages, leaving many residents trapped in the rubble and scores missing. Islamabad, Aug 20: Rescuers and residents resumed searching for survivors on Tuesday, as the death toll from five days of torrential rain rose to almost 400 and authorities warned monsoon downpours would continue until the weekend. Torrential rains across Pakistan’s north have caused flooding and landslides that have swept away entire villages, leaving many residents trapped in the rubble and scores missing.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said 356 people were killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a mountainous province in Pakistan’s northwest bordering Afghanistan, since Thursday evening. Dozens more were killed in surrounding regions, taking the toll in the past five days to almost 400. More than 700 people have been killed in the monsoon rains since June 26, the NDMA said, with close to 1,000 injured. The monsoon is expected to last until mid-September.

Rescuers dug through mud and stone in hard-hit Dalori village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the hope of finding survivors and the bodies of people missing. Villagers stood watching and praying as the rescuers worked, a day after the search was halted by more intense rain. Many roads have been damaged, making it hard for rescuers to reach areas damaged by the floods. Communication also remains difficult, with phone networks hit in flood-affected areas.