Two held for shooting Japanese nationals in Manila

Manila, Aug 20: Philippine police have arrested two male suspects over the deadly shootings of two Japanese nationals in Manila last week.

The police said that one of the men arrested Monday is thought to have carried out the shooting. The other is said to be a tour guide.

Authorities said that the victims were a 53-year-old and a 42-year-old traveling in the Philippines and that someone may have hired the suspects to kill them.

The victims were heading to their hotel in a taxi around 10:40 p.m. Friday when a man approached them and instructed them to get out. They were shot dead as soon as they exited the taxi.

The man stole their luggage and fled with an accomplice on a motorcycle.

Since last October, there have been 21 robberies of Japanese nationals in the Philippines in which guns were involved. In March, a South Korean man was also killed in a robbery in Manila.