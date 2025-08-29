India hopeful of resuming trade talks with US soon

India is hopeful of resuming negotiations with the US on the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA), and resolving the issue relating to the steep 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods imposed by Washington will be key to striking the deal, a government official said on Thursday.

However, the official said the new dates for the next round of negotiations for the agreement have not yet been finalised.

“We have not finalised new dates because of the overhang of this (50 per cent) additional tariff. It was not practical to have official level discussions on the entire BTA (because of these high tariffs).

“Both (25 per cent reciprocal tariff and another 25 per cent penalty for buying Russian oil) need to be resolved to strike the deal,” the official said.

The negotiations were progressing well but because of this blip, the sixth round of talks got postponed.

“We hope that we will get back to the table soon,” the official said, adding whenever the deal is struck, the tariff issues need to be addressed.

The two countries started negotiations for BTA in March. So far, five rounds of negotiations have been completed. The US team, which was scheduled to visit India from August 25, for the next round of negotiations for the agreement, postponed the meeting.

The talks are paused as the US is pressing for greater market access in politically sensitive areas such as agri and dairy sectors, which India cannot accept as it affects the livelihood of small and marginal farmers.