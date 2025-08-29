Seeman questions Vijay’s stand on BJP, Congress

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman on Thursday questioned actor Vijay for calling the BJP an ideological enemy but not criticising the Congress. He said both parties follow the same ideology and urged Vijay to take a clear political stand. Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman on Thursday questioned actor Vijay for calling the BJP an ideological enemy but not criticising the Congress. He said both parties follow the same ideology and urged Vijay to take a clear political stand.

Speaking to reporters, Seeman said the Congress, BJP, DMK, and AIADMK only differ in symbols and flags but share similar politics. “Why did Vijay single out the BJP? For me, all these parties are the same,” he said.

He also demanded the return of the ballot paper voting system, claiming it would stop vote theft and ensure fair elections. Seeman accused those supporting EVMs of being behind vote politics rather than development.

“Countries like Russia, the US, and Britain use ballot papers. In India, people’s voting rights are under threat, which is a danger to democracy,” he said.

Seeman further alleged that Tamil Nadu’s law and order situation has worsened. He accused those in power of ignoring resource theft and focusing only on borrowing money, making the State the highest borrower in the country.