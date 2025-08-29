Ariyalur man held for hoax bomb threat to EPS house

City police arrested a man from Ariyalur district for making a fake bomb threat to the house of opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) in Chennai. City police arrested a man from Ariyalur district for making a fake bomb threat to the house of opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) in Chennai.

On Wednesday, the police control room got a call claiming a bomb had been planted at EPS’s residence. Bomb squad personnel quickly checked the house and confirmed it was a hoax.

Cybercrime officers traced the call to Pragatheeswaran from Ariyalur. Police said he made the threat call out of frustration over police inaction on a complaint he had filed.