Actor Lakshmi Menon gets interim bail in IT employee abduction case

Actor Lakshmi Menon has received temporary protection from arrest in a case linked to the alleged abduction and assault of an IT professional. Actor Lakshmi Menon has received temporary protection from arrest in a case linked to the alleged abduction and assault of an IT professional.

The Kerala High Court granted her relief on Wednesday while hearing her anticipatory bail plea. The order was issued by Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas.

The case is based on an incident in Ernakulam on August 24. Police said there was a quarrel between two groups at a bar. Later, the actor and her friends allegedly blocked the victim’s car, verbally abused him, and forced him into their vehicle. He was reportedly assaulted and released early Monday.

An FIR was filed at Ernakulam Town North Police Station naming Menon and others. Charges include kidnapping, wrongful restraint, wrongful confinement, obscene acts, causing hurt, and criminal intimidation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Police arrested three accused—Mithun, Aneesh, and Sonamol—on Wednesday. Menon was reportedly hiding, though a video surfaced showing her at the scene.

The actress was last seen in Arivazhagan’s horror thriller Sabdham with Aadhi Pinisetty.