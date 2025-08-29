28 govt School Students Join IIT-M Under ‘IIT for All’ Scheme

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M), one of India’s premier educational institutions, has admitted 28 students from Tamil Nadu government schools under the ‘IIT for All’ scheme this year. The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M), one of India’s premier educational institutions, has admitted 28 students from Tamil Nadu government schools under the ‘IIT for All’ scheme this year.

Introduced in 2022, the scheme offers online courses such as BS in Data Science and Electronic Systems, with a special entrance examination conducted for admission. To encourage participation, the Tamil Nadu government covers the examination fees for all aspiring candidates.

For students who secure admission and whose parents earn less than ₹1 lakh annually, IIT-M waives 75% of the tuition fees. For students from SC and ST communities, the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation covers the remaining 25% of the fees. Students from other categories pay only 25% of the total tuition cost.

Since its launch, 353 government school students have benefited from this initiative. This year, 170 students appeared for the qualifying examination, with 28 successfully clearing it and joining IIT-M.

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi lauded the achievement, attributing the success to various schemes implemented under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s leadership. He highlighted that the program has enabled government school students to reach remarkable academic milestones and set new records.