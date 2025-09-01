Modi writes to Pujara post retirement

Mumbai, Sept 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Cheteshwar Pujara “a reminder of the beauty of the longer format of the game” after the India veteran retired from international cricket last week. Pujara, known to the wall in the Indian batting line-up after Rahul Dravid, called time in his career after representing the national team in 103 Tests.
In a letter to Pujara, PM Modi praised the 37-year-old for his contributions to Indian cricket since his debut in 2010. The man from Saurashtra had made his first-class debut in 2005. “I convey my heartiest congratulations and warmest greetings on a spectacular cricketing career,” PM Modi wrote.