Rahul Gandhi will be PM in 2029, says DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday exuded confidence that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi would become the Prime Minister in 2029, asserting that the country was yearning for a “change”.

Speaking at the India Today South Conclave, Shivakumar also emphasised that the Congress would retain Karnataka in the 2028 Assembly polls, in a departure from the revolving door politics in the state.

I am very confident that Rahul Gandhi will be the next Prime Minister of this country in 2029. The country needs a change. You don’t have any friends around this country, the senior Congress leader said, taking a swipe at the BJP over India’s downturn in relations with its neighbours like Bangladesh.

Last month, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav pledged to back Rahul Gandhi as the next prime minister in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.