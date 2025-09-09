Nepal PM Oli resigns amid Gen Z protests

Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli resigns as Gen Z protests escalate, likely to flee country.

The unrest, led predominantly by youth protesters and students under the banner of Gen Z, left at least 19 people dead and more than 300 injured. The escalating violence prompted the resignation of Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak and the deployment of the Nepali Army in the capital.

The government claimed the ban was enforced after the platforms failed to register with the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology within the given deadline. While officials insisted the move was meant to regulate digital platforms, critics accused the government of attempting to suppress free speech and dissent.

Thousands of young demonstrators, including school students, staged a large protest outside the Parliament complex in New Baneshwor, Kathmandu, chanting anti-government slogans and demanding the immediate lifting of the ban. Tensions spiked when some protesters breached the Parliament gates, prompting police to respond with water cannons, tear gas, and live ammunition.

According to Nepal Police spokesperson Binod Ghimire, 17 protesters were killed in different parts of Kathmandu, and two others died in police firing in Sunsari district, eastern Nepal. The protests soon spread to other cities including Pokhara, Butwal, Bhairahawa, Bharatpur, Itahari, and Damak.

Hospitals across the country have struggled to cope with the surge in casualties. As per The Kathmandu Post, deaths were reported from multiple hospitals: eight at the National Trauma Centre, three each at Everest and Civil Hospitals, two at Kathmandu Medical College, and one at Tribhuvan Teaching Hospital.

The Ministry of Health confirmed at least 347 injured protesters were receiving treatment across several major hospitals, many of which have reached or exceeded capacity.