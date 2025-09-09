Stalin chairs virtual meet of DMK district secretaries

The DMK district secretaries’ meeting, chaired by party president and Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on September 9, was not just a routine organizational review.

It symbolized the party’s focused shift toward the 2026 Assembly elections, where every move is now seen as a step to consolidate ground strength.

Held online, the meeting assessed the progress of the “Oraniyil Tamil Nadu” membership drive, which is now in its final phase. By bringing in new members and activating booth-level workers, the DMK is trying to ensure that its cadre machinery is alive and responsive ahead of the polls. Stalin’s emphasis on unit performance showed how closely leadership is tracking grassroots energy.

The session also looked ahead to the upcoming “Mupperum Vizha” celebrations in Karur on September 17, which the DMK wants to turn into a show of strength. The festival, combining political messaging with cultural celebration, is expected to highlight DMK’s achievements in governance while rallying workers around the party’s identity.

The meeting reflects a broader concept: from membership to mobilization. By finishing the recruitment drive and immediately channeling cadres into visible political events, DMK aims to maintain momentum. The strategy blends two tracks — projecting Stalin’s governance image at the top while deepening grassroots commitment at the bottom.

With the AIADMK locked in internal battles and Vijay’s TVK gaining media spotlight, the DMK’s approach is to appear steady, organized, and prepared. The district secretaries’ meeting, therefore, was not just a calendar event, but part of a carefully staged march toward 2026.