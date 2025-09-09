EPS questions Stalin on investment claims

AIADMK General Secretary and Opposition Leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has questioned Chief Minister M. K. Stalin over the investment and job claims made by the DMK government.

EPS said Stalin often repeats that Tamil Nadu is leading in attracting investments and creating jobs, but he has not provided clear proof. He pointed out that the government claims to have signed many MoUs worth thousands of crores with countries like the UAE, Japan, Singapore, Spain, the USA, and Germany. The government also says that lakhs of jobs have been promised through these deals.

However, EPS demanded that Stalin release full details to the public. He asked the Chief Minister to publish a white paper showing how many of these MoUs have actually started work, how much investment has really come in, and how many jobs were truly created. He said announcements and figures on social media are not enough, and the people need facts backed by government records.

EPS’s statement comes as part of AIADMK’s campaign ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, where he has been strongly criticizing the DMK government’s performance.