Vijay to begin campaign tour on Sept 13 from Trichy

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to take his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), closer to the people with a statewide campaign tour beginning September 13 from Trichy.

The “Meet the People” tour marks the most crucial step in TVK’s political journey ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The choice of Trichy as the starting point is symbolic. The delta region has historically been politically significant, and Vijay’s decision reflects his intent to connect with farmers, students, and the middle class in a heartland that has shaped the state’s political discourse for decades.

The campaign will span across Tamil Nadu in multiple phases. After the Trichy launch, Vijay will cover Perambalur, Ariyalur, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, and Mayiladuthurai, before moving to the western, southern, and northern districts in subsequent weeks. In all, the tour is expected to last around 10 weeks, touching nearly every district.

TVK leaders have already begun preparing at the grassroots, setting up union and booth-level structures to strengthen organizational support. The campaign will involve public meetings, interactions with communities, and direct outreach to showcase TVK’s vision.

The tour, however, is not without hurdles. TVK’s request to hold the inaugural public address at the Trichy Chathiram bus stand was denied, forcing the party to consider alternative venues such as Marakkadai near Gandhi Market. The police have also expressed concerns over public disturbances, adding a layer of logistical challenge to the campaign.

This tour is not merely about visibility — it is Vijay’s bid to transform his star power into electoral strength. By starting in Trichy and moving across the state, he aims to build momentum, project TVK as a people’s party, and position himself as a serious contender in Tamil Nadu’s high-stakes 2026 elections.