AIADMK’s internal issues will not impact alliance: Vanathi

BJP leader and Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan has said that the ongoing internal problems within the AIADMK will not affect the party’s alliance with the BJP.

She made this statement while speaking to reporters after participating in a special pooja at the Munthi Vinayagar temple in Puliyakulam, Coimbatore. The event was organized by the BJP to pray for the victory of senior leader C. B. Radhakrishnan, who is contesting for the post of Vice-President as the NDA candidate.

Vanathi Srinivasan stressed that differences within AIADMK are an internal matter of that party. She said that every political party has the responsibility to resolve its own internal disputes and that AIADMK leaders are capable of handling their issues within their leadership framework.

She assured that such developments will not disturb the BJP–AIADMK alliance. “Our alliance stands firm. The AIADMK’s internal matters will not hamper our cooperation. Both parties remain committed to working together,” she said.

Highlighting the focus of the coalition, Vanathi stated that their joint efforts are directed toward the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. She added that the BJP, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, and its allies are concentrating on people’s welfare and development programs, keeping aside internal differences.

The BJP leader also expressed confidence that the NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu would remain strong and continue to move forward despite political challenges.