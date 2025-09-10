Gen Z protests continues in Nepal, Situation still out of control

Nepal’s Gen Z protesters, who forced the ouster of Prime Minister KP Sharma-led government, have laid out a series of political and social demands, calling for sweeping reforms in governance and investigation into assets looted by politicians over the past three decades.

The movement has declared that all those who lost their lives during the protests will be officially recognised as martyrs, with their families receiving state honours, recognition, and relief. Organisers also pledged special programs to combat unemployment, curb migration, and address social injustice.

This movement is not for any party or individual but for the entire generation and the nation’s future. Peace is essential, but it is possible only on the foundation of a new political system,” a statement by the protesters read.

The group expressed hope that the President and the Nepali Army would positively implement their proposals.

Key demands include

Immediate dissolution of the current House of Representatives, which the protesters say has lost public trust

Amendment or complete rewriting of the Constitution with active participation from citizens, experts, and youth

Conducting new elections after the interim period, ensuring they are independent, fair, and based on direct public participation

Establishment of a directly elected executive leadership

Investigation into assets looted over the past three decades, with illegal properties to be nationalised

Structural reform and restructuring of five fundamental institutions: education, health, justice, security, and communications.

Army troops fanned out across Kathmandu and other cities from early Wednesday morning, enforcing restrictive orders and restoring calm, a day after violent anti-government protests swept across Nepal, forcing PM KP Oli to resign and flee the country.

Despite the collapse of the current regime, unrest continued with protesters entering the country’s Parliament building and putting it on fire. The Army assumed command of nationwide security operations last night and imposed restrictions in several areas across the country, including Kathmandu, Lalitpur, and Bhaktapur cities, to contain the unrest.

In a statement, the Army expressed concern over the actions of certain groups, which are “taking undue advantage of the difficult situation” and causing “severe damage to ordinary citizens and public property”.