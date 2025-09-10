Thirumavalavan voices support for Vijay

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) MP Thol. Thirumavalavan spoke to reporters at Chennai airport.

He said it would be wrong if permission was denied for Vijay’s campaign. “In democracy, everyone has the right to express their views. Vijay should be given proper permission,” he said.

Thirumavalavan also raised concerns about the AIADMK-BJP relationship. He said senior AIADMK leader Sengottaiyan meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed doubts that the BJP was influencing him. “If BJP is controlling Sengottaiyan, it is not good for AIADMK,” he said.

He added that the BJP was trying to “capture” AIADMK by keeping it in alliance but not allowing it to act independently. Thirumavalavan said even AIADMK workers would start realizing this.

He questioned why BJP leaders Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman met a person expelled by EPS. “This shows what they think of AIADMK and its leadership. People will understand how much BJP is directing AIADMK,” he remarked.

Thirumavalavan concluded that if AIADMK still chooses to remain with BJP, then AIADMK workers themselves will have to answer for it.