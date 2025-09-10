Udhayanidhi says AIADMK is weak, BJP taking control

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said the AIADMK is in confusion and the BJP is taking advantage of it.

Speaking at a DMK event in Chengalpattu, he said AIADMK leaders are divided. “Some follow EPS, some follow OPS, some look to TTV, Sasikala, or Sengottaiyan. The party has no unity,” he said.

He accused the BJP of trying to “swallow” AIADMK and warned that their alliance will hurt Tamil Nadu. He said BJP may push Hindi, change constituencies, and reduce the state’s rights.

Udhayanidhi also said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is the main leader against BJP. He asked DMK workers to strengthen the party and set a goal of winning 200 seats in the next Assembly elections.

He pointed out that the DMK’s membership drive has already added more than two crore people.