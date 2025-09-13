Asia Cup: Pak crushes Oman 

Abu Dhabi, Sept 13: Pakistan made a powerful start to their Asia Cup 2025 journey, outclassing Oman in a one-sided Group A contest on Friday, September 12. The former champions were clinical in every department, handing the tournament debutants a heavy defeat and building momentum ahead of their marquee clash against India. Abu Dhabi, Sept 13: Pakistan made a powerful start to their Asia Cup 2025 journey, outclassing Oman in a one-sided Group A contest on Friday, September 12. The former champions were clinical in every department, handing the tournament debutants a heavy defeat and building momentum ahead of their marquee clash against India.

The match turned into a complete mismatch as Pakistan’s bowlers maintained tight discipline, while their batters chased down the target with ease. Oman, featuring in their first-ever Asia Cup, struggled to cope with the pressure and were outplayed in all aspects of the game.

The emphatic win comes just days before Pakistan meet arch-rivals India on Sunday. India too began their campaign in dominant fashion, thrashing the UAE by nine wickets in a record-breaking performance on Wednesday. With both giants starting strong, the stage is now perfectly set for a high-voltage India-Pakistan clash that could define the group’s outcome on Sunday.