Allan Donald all praise for Ganguly

Durban, Sept 13: Legendary South African pacer Allan Donald believes that India’s great Sourav Ganguly possesses an exceptional cricketing brain, which will help him handle pressure and excel as the head coach of the Pretoria Capitals in the SA20. Ganguly will begin his T20 coaching journey when he takes charge of the Pretoria Capitals in the fourth edition of the SA20 this December.

“Ganguly has a fantastic cricket brain. There’s no doubt that he will bring that experience to the fore with Pretoria Capitals. It’s a very good squad that he’s got there and they have such a great fan base as well. We are going to see full houses,” Donald told select Indian media during an interaction facilitated by SA20