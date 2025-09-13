SL ready for B’desh challenge

Dubai, Sept 13: Bangladesh will play Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi today in a crucial Asia Cup 2025 group match. The result will decide which team moves to the Super Four stage.

Bangladesh started the tournament with a win over Hong Kong, chasing 144 with ease. Their net run rate is positive, but they still need another win to qualify safely. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto will rely on batters like Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy, while bowlers Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam will look to put pressure on Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka, led by Charith Asalanka, have a strong mix of players. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis are key at the top, while Dasun Shanaka and Kusal Perera strengthen the middle order. Their spin attack — Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, and Dunith Wellalage — is expected to play a big role on the slow pitch.

The match will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, starting at 8:00 PM IST. With conditions likely to help spinners, both teams will aim for an early advantage in the powerplay.

A win will keep Bangladesh’s hopes alive, while Sri Lanka will look to seal their place in the Super Four with a strong performance.