GST rationalisation set to benefit citizens,  businesses: FM

In a major move to boost economic growth and provide relief to citizens, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a simplified Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure, effective today. The new reform replaces the previous multi-tier system with just two slabs – 5% and 18% – and is expected to benefit over 1.4 billion Indians, including the poor, middle class, women, farmers, and entrepreneurs. In a major move to boost economic growth and provide relief to citizens, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a simplified Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure, effective today. The new reform replaces the previous multi-tier system with just two slabs – 5% and 18% – and is expected to benefit over 1.4 billion Indians, including the poor, middle class, women, farmers, and entrepreneurs.

The revamped GST framework consolidates multiple tax slabs into two, aiming to reduce compliance burdens and enhance transparency. Items previously taxed at 12% and 18% have largely moved to the 5% bracket, with certain essentials now completely exempt. Everyday goods such as milk, paneer, roti, and certain medicines will attract no GST, while items like noodles, chocolates, and butter will see reduced rates, making them more affordable for the common man.

The government expects the GST reforms to inject approximately ₹2 lakh crore into the economy, increasing disposable income and stimulating consumption. Small businesses and entrepreneurs will particularly benefit from the simplified tax structure, as reduced compliance costs and a more transparent system will promote entrepreneurship and innovation.

To discourage consumption of non-essential and harmful products, a 40% tax bracket has been introduced for items like cigarettes, tobacco, pan masala, soft drinks, and high-end luxury cars.

Finance Minister Sitharaman emphasized that the GST rationalisation represents a step towards cooperative federalism, with all states and union territories unanimously approving the reforms. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the initiative as a “GST Savings Festival,” highlighting its potential to bring festive relief to citizens and making essential and lifestyle goods more affordable.

The GST rationalisation marks a significant milestone in India’s tax reform journey. By simplifying the tax structure, reducing the burden on consumers, and supporting businesses, the government aims to create a more inclusive and robust economy. As the new GST regime comes into force, it is poised to empower citizens, stimulate economic activity, and pave the way for a prosperous future.