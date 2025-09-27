‘Russia helping China to invade Taiwan’

Moscow, Sept 27: Russia is selling military equipment and technology to China that could help Beijing prepare for an airborne invasion of Taiwan, according to an analysis of leaked Russian documents by a London think tank.

The authors of the analysis at the Royal United Services Institute in London obtained around 800 pages of documents, including contracts and lists of equipment to be supplied by Moscow to Beijing, from the Black Moon hacktivist group.

The group, which previously published some of the documents online, does not identify its members but describes itself in a manifesto as opposed to governments that carry out aggressive foreign policy.

The mix of completed and apparent draft Russian documents references meetings between Chinese and Russian delegations – including visits to Moscow – and payment and delivery timelines for high-altitude parachute systems and amphibious assault vehicles. They suggest that Russia has begun work on the products to be delivered, but don’t contain direct evidence from the Chinese side that Beijing has paid any money or received any equipment.

While the authors argue the equipment could be used to invade Taiwan, under Xi Jinping, China has embarked upon a broad modernisation program of its armed forces with the goal of transforming it into a “world-class” military by 2050.

High-ranking US officials have suggested Chinese President Xi ordered his military to be prepared for a possible invasion of Taiwan as early as 2027. Beijing claims the self-governing democracy is rightfully a part of China and has not ruled out seizing the island by force.

The documents don’t mention Taiwan directly, but the RUSI analysis suggests the deal would help China gain advanced parachuting capabilities that it would need to mount an invasion, potentially speeding up a timeline.

Russia, China and Taiwan did not immediately respond to requests for comment.