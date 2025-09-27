Yunus blames India for strained relations

New York, Sept 27: At the United Nations General Assembly, Bangladesh’s interim chief advisor Muhammad Yunus spent most of his time blaming India for strained relations. He said that India is hosting Sheikh Hasina, who had created all the problems.

Bangladesh, which is witnessing a huge increase in persecution of minorities, has accused Hasina of committing crimes against humanity. While Bangladesh has sought her extradition, India has not responded to the matter.

The allegations by Yunus came against the backdrop of reports that minorities in Bangladesh face growing persecution. Since Hasina fled the country and Yunus took over, minorities, especially the Hindus, have faced growing persecution at the hands of radical Islamists.

At the 60th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, the UN-EU Human Rights Officer, Charlotte Zehrer from Global Human Rights Defence, drew international attention to the horrific conditions faced by the ethnic and religious minorities in Bangladesh.