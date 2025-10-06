Islamabad, Oct 6: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan marked his 73rd birthday while incarcerated in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, where he has been held for over two years on multiple charges. Despite his imprisonment, Khan’s political influence remains significant, as evidenced by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party’s nationwide celebrations, including a rally outside his Lahore residence and a cake-cutting ceremony attended by senior PTI leaders. His son, Kasim Khan, expressed solidarity with his father, highlighting his enduring courage despite prolonged confinement. Islamabad, Oct 6: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan marked his 73rd birthday while incarcerated in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, where he has been held for over two years on multiple charges. Despite his imprisonment, Khan’s political influence remains significant, as evidenced by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party’s nationwide celebrations, including a rally outside his Lahore residence and a cake-cutting ceremony attended by senior PTI leaders. His son, Kasim Khan, expressed solidarity with his father, highlighting his enduring courage despite prolonged confinement.

In response to Khan’s continued influence, the Pakistani government has sought to block his X (formerly Twitter) account, alleging the dissemination of “anti-state” content, particularly critical of the military. Federal State Minister on Law, Barrister Aqeel Malik, confirmed that the government has contacted X management to request the account’s suspension and is investigating the individuals managing the account. Khan was recently interrogated by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) regarding his posts, but he reportedly refused to cooperate, declining to disclose who operates his account.

The government’s actions have sparked political controversy. Defense Minister Khawaja Asif suggested that India might be influencing Khan’s narrative online, a claim dismissed by PTI leader Moonis Elahi as an attempt to deflect from domestic issues. As the situation unfolds, Khan’s supporters continue to rally for his release, maintaining pressure on the government amidst ongoing political tensions.