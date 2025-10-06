India dismantles Pak in Colombo, tops table

Colombo, Oct 6: India once again proved why their clashes against Pakistan have never quite been a rivalry in women’s cricket, sealing a commanding 88-run victory in the Women’s World Cup match on Sunday, at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. With this win, India extended their head-to-head record over Pakistan to a staggering 12-0 since their first meeting in 2005. Colombo, Oct 6: India once again proved why their clashes against Pakistan have never quite been a rivalry in women’s cricket, sealing a commanding 88-run victory in the Women’s World Cup match on Sunday, at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. With this win, India extended their head-to-head record over Pakistan to a staggering 12-0 since their first meeting in 2005.

It also marked the fourth consecutive Sunday that an Indian team has defeated Pakistan across formats — following the men’s side’s triumph in the Asia Cup. The win helped India reclaim the top spot on the points table with four points and a net run rate of +1.505. Despite not being at their best with the bat and in the field, India were clinical enough to comfortably overpower Pakistan.

India struggled for rhythm throughout their innings, ultimately being bowled out for 247. India bowled Pakistan out for 159 in 43 overs.