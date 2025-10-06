Shikhar Dhawan joins Canada Super 60 League

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has signed with the WhiteRock Warriors for the inaugural Canada Super 60 League, a professional T10 cricket league set to debut in October 2025. Dhawan, renowned for his aggressive opening batting and over 10,000 international runs, brings significant experience to the league .

The Canada Super 60 League, featuring six teams including the WhiteRock Warriors, aims to globalize cricket through its unique 60-ball format. The league is endorsed by former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who serves as the brand ambassador, and is scheduled to take place at BC Place in Vancouver .

Expressing his enthusiasm, Dhawan stated, “I’m absolutely delighted to be part of the Canada Super 60 League and represent the WhiteRock Warriors. It’s thrilling to see cricket expanding its horizons, and Canada Super 60 offers a unique format with immense potential.” His participation, alongside other cricketing stalwarts, is expected to enhance the league’s appeal and contribute to its mission of redefining fan engagement in modern cricket .