Harbhajan expresses confidence in Shubman Gill’s captaincy

Mumbai, Oct 6: Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has expressed confidence in Shubman Gill's ability to uphold the legacy of previous ODI captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Harbhajan emphasized the significance of the captaincy role, especially in the 50-over format, and hopes that Gill will lead the team with the same dedication and success as his predecessors .

Shubman Gill, at 26, has been appointed as India’s new ODI captain, succeeding Rohit Sharma. Gill’s leadership journey began earlier this year when he was named Test captain. His first assignment as ODI captain will be the upcoming three-match series against Australia, starting on October 19 in Perth .

Harbhajan’s endorsement highlights the expectations placed on Gill to continue India’s strong performance in ODIs and to build upon the foundations laid by his predecessors. As the team looks ahead to the 2027 World Cup, Gill’s leadership will be pivotal in shaping India’s future in the 50-over format.