Gold prices surge to Rs 89,600 per sovereign

Gold prices have reached a new high in Tamil Nadu, with the cost of 22-carat jewelry-grade gold increasing by ₹600 per sovereign, bringing the price to ₹89,600.

This rise follows a series of increases over the past few days, reflecting a broader upward trend in gold prices.

On October 6, 2025, the price of gold per gram rose by ₹110, reaching ₹11,060, while the price per sovereign increased by ₹880, reaching ₹88,480. The following day, October 7, saw another increase of ₹75 per gram, bringing the price to ₹11,125, and a rise of ₹520 per sovereign, reaching ₹89,000. By the afternoon, the price had further increased to ₹89,600 per sovereign.

This surge in gold prices marks a significant rise from January 1, 2025, when the price per gram was ₹7,150, and the price per sovereign was ₹57,200. Over the past nine months, the price per gram has increased by ₹4,050, and the price per sovereign has risen by ₹32,400.

Jewelry traders have noted a significant increase in demand, with some reporting that gold prices are now changing twice daily. Previously, customers could receive gold bars within half an hour of payment; however, now they may have to wait up to a week due to the high demand and fluctuating prices.

This unprecedented rise in gold prices has caused concern among consumers and investors, with many questioning the sustainability of such rapid increases. The situation has prompted discussions about the factors driving these price hikes and the potential impact on the economy.