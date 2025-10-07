Karur stampede: BJP moves SC seeking CBI probe

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has filed a petition in the Supreme Court of India, challenging the Madras High Court’s refusal to order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the tragic stampede that occurred during a political rally in Karur on September 27, 2025.

The incident, which resulted in the deaths of 41 individuals and injuries to over 60 others, took place during a roadshow led by actor-politician Vijay’s party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK).

The petition, filed by BJP leader Uma Anandan, argues that the state police investigation lacks impartiality due to potential political influences and the involvement of senior officials from the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party. Anandan contends that a CBI investigation is essential to ensure transparency and accountability in the probe.

On October 7, 2025, the Supreme Court bench, led by Chief Justice B.R. Gavai, agreed to hear the plea on October 10. The bench noted the concerns raised regarding the adequacy of the state-led investigation and the necessity for a central agency’s involvement. This development follows the Madras High Court’s earlier decision to establish a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the leadership of North Zone Inspector General Asra Garg to investigate the incident. The High Court had also placed a temporary ban on political rallies along state and national highways in Tamil Nadu until Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for such gatherings are formulated and implemented.

The Karur stampede has sparked widespread political debate, with various parties and leaders expressing differing views on accountability and responsibility. The Supreme Court’s upcoming hearing is expected to address these concerns and determine the appropriate course of action for the investigation.