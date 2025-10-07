Ajith is a pride of TN, says Nainar

Nainar Nagendran, the Tamil Nadu BJP state president, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to actor Ajith Kumar and his racing team for their remarkable achievement in the 2025 Creventic 24H European Endurance Championship.

Ajith Kumar’s team secured third place in the prestigious event, marking a significant milestone in the realm of international motorsport.

In a message shared on X (formerly Twitter), Nainar Nagendran expressed his pride in the team’s accomplishment, stating, “Ajith Kumar’s ‘Ajith Kumar Racing Team’ clinched third place in the 2025 Creventic 24H European Endurance Championship, bringing honor to our nation.” He further emphasized that this victory not only elevated India’s stature on the global stage but also highlighted the pride of Tamil Nadu. Nagendran concluded by wishing the team continued success in their future endeavors.

Ajith Kumar’s foray into motorsport has garnered widespread attention, showcasing his versatility beyond the film industry. His team’s performance in the European championship has been a source of inspiration, reflecting dedication and excellence in a competitive international arena.