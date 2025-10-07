Vijay consoles families of Karur stampede via video call

Actor and politician Vijay reached out to the families of the victims of the Karur stampede through a video call.

The stampede occurred during a political rally in Karur on September 27, resulting in 41 deaths and leaving at least 60 people injured. During the five-minute call, Vijay expressed his condolences, saying the tragedy was an irreparable loss. He assured the families that he would visit them in person and provide financial assistance to help them during this difficult time.

The incident is currently under investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to determine the causes and responsibilities. Vijay’s gesture has been widely acknowledged as a compassionate response to the tragedy.

Local authorities have been coordinating relief efforts and providing medical support to the injured. Counseling services are also being offered to help the affected families cope with the emotional trauma caused by the incident.

Political leaders and community members have expressed their grief and urged stricter safety measures at large gatherings to prevent such tragedies in the future. The state government has promised a thorough inquiry and necessary action based on the SIT findings.