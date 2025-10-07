Avinashi Road flyover to be named after GD Naidu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced that the Avinashi Road flyover in Coimbatore will be named after noted scientist and industrialist G.D. Naidu.

In a video message, the Chief Minister said the project, which stretches over 10.10 kilometres, was taken up at a cost of ₹1,791 crore. He stated that 95 percent of the construction work has been completed and the flyover will be opened to the public soon.

Stalin recalled that when the project was announced earlier, only five percent of the work had been finished by May 2021. He added that under the current government, the project had gained significant momentum and reached near completion.

The Chief Minister said naming the flyover after G.D. Naidu was a fitting tribute to the visionary inventor from Coimbatore, who made major contributions to science and industry. He added that the structure would stand as a symbol of pride for the city, often called the “Manchester of South India.”