‘TN emerging as a leader in manufacturing sector’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has highlighted the state’s significant strides in the manufacturing sector, emphasizing its transformation into a global industrial hub.

Speaking at the AeroDefCon 25 event in Nandambakkam, Chennai, Stalin noted that Tamil Nadu has evolved from being a state attracting Indian investments to one that draws global attention.

He pointed out that the state’s industrial conferences are now recognized internationally, reflecting its growing influence in the global manufacturing landscape.

Under the leadership of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Tamil Nadu has witnessed remarkable economic growth. The state recorded an 11.19% economic growth, marking its highest in 14 years. This growth is attributed to a robust manufacturing sector, with over 45,000 factories operating across various industries. Additionally, Tamil Nadu has become a leader in industrial employment, with approximately 73 lakh workers engaged in the sector, accounting for a significant portion of India’s manufacturing workforce.

The state’s commitment to industrial development is further demonstrated by its proactive approach in attracting global investments. During a recent visit to Germany, Chief Minister Stalin secured investments worth ₹7,020 crore through 26 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), expected to generate over 15,000 jobs. Notable investments include ₹2,000 crore from Nor-Prems, ₹1,000 crore from Nortex, and ₹201 crore from EBM Fast, focusing on sectors such as transport manufacturing, renewable energy, and electric mobility.

Looking ahead, Tamil Nadu aims to further enhance its industrial capabilities. The state is set to host the Tamil Nadu Innovation and Entrepreneurship Movement (TNIEM) global summit in Coimbatore on October 9–10, 2025, to foster innovation and entrepreneurship. Additionally, plans are underway to develop Hosur into a major industrial hub, with the establishment of a world-class international airport and the creation of over 49,000 jobs through new investments.

Chief Minister Stalin’s vision underscores Tamil Nadu’s ambition to become a global leader in manufacturing, driven by strategic investments, infrastructure development, and a skilled workforce. The state’s proactive policies and initiatives position it as a key player in the global industrial arena.