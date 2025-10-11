TN shines at 14th MPFI Biathle meet

Indore, Oct 11: Tamil Nadu athletes showcased exceptional talent at the 14th MPFI Biathle and Triathle National Championship 2025, held at the Deva Swimming Institute, Indore. Representing the state, 26 athletes from various districts won a total of nine medals—2 Gold, 3 Silver, and 4 Bronze. Indore, Oct 11: Tamil Nadu athletes showcased exceptional talent at the 14th MPFI Biathle and Triathle National Championship 2025, held at the Deva Swimming Institute, Indore. Representing the state, 26 athletes from various districts won a total of nine medals—2 Gold, 3 Silver, and 4 Bronze.

Notable winners include Vaman Sakthivel (Gold, Junior Boys Biathle), Monish Kumar (Gold in Biathle, Bronze in Triathle, U-19 Boys), and T. Aafiya (Silver in Biathle and Triathle, U-11 Girls). Other medalists were B. Darshan, K. Rithvik Sathaiah, and M. Alaknandha across different categories.

The team, guided by international coach Vijaya Kumar and supported by Dr. T. Bala Vinayakam, General Secretary of Tamil Nadu Modern Pentathlon Association, demonstrated remarkable dedication and skill. Their performance underscores Tamil Nadu’s growing prominence in national biathle and triathle competitions.