Befitting honour 

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado has been awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her steadfast commitment to promoting democratic rights and advocating for a peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy in Venezuela. The Norwegian Nobel Committee lauded her as a “key, unifying figure” in the opposition movement, highlighting her role in uniting a previously fragmented opposition and her unwavering dedication despite facing significant personal and political challenges .
Machado’s journey has been marked by resilience and sacrifice. After a disputed election in 2024, where she was barred from running for president, Machado went into hiding as political repression intensified under President Nicolás Maduro’s regime. Despite these adversities, she continued to advocate for democratic principles and human rights, becoming a symbol of resistance against authoritarianism in Latin America .
In her acceptance, Machado dedicated the Nobel Peace Prize to the Venezuelan people and expressed gratitude to former U.S. President Donald Trump for his support of Venezuela’s pro-democracy movement. Her recognition underscores the importance of international solidarity in the fight for democracy and human rights, serving as a beacon of hope for those striving for freedom in oppressive regimes .