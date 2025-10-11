Befitting honour 

Machado’s journey has been marked by resilience and sacrifice. After a disputed election in 2024, where she was barred from running for president, Machado went into hiding as political repression intensified under President Nicolás Maduro’s regime. Despite these adversities, she continued to advocate for democratic principles and human rights, becoming a symbol of resistance against authoritarianism in Latin America .

In her acceptance, Machado dedicated the Nobel Peace Prize to the Venezuelan people and expressed gratitude to former U.S. President Donald Trump for his support of Venezuela’s pro-democracy movement. Her recognition underscores the importance of international solidarity in the fight for democracy and human rights, serving as a beacon of hope for those striving for freedom in oppressive regimes .