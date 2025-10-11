7 dead as quake hits South Philippines

Manila, Oct 11: Two powerful offshore earthquakes struck southern Philippines hours apart on Friday, causing deaths, landslides, and widespread evacuations.

The first quake, with a magnitude of 7.4, hit 43 km east of Manay town in Davao Oriental province at a depth of 23 km.

It killed at least seven people, including two hospital patients who died of heart attacks, a resident struck by debris in Mati City, and three villagers buried in a landslide in Pantukan town.

Another death was reported in Davao City, where hundreds were also injured.

The second quake, magnitude 6.8, struck the same region later at a depth of 37 km.

Seismologists identified it as a “doublet quake” due to its similar origin in the Philippine Trench.

Authorities feared the second tremor could worsen structural damage from the first.

Cracks were reported in several buildings, including a Davao City airport, though flights were unaffected. Schools were evacuated in Davao City and other areas, with around 50 students hospitalized due to fainting, dizziness, or minor injuries.

A tsunami scare prompted evacuations in six coastal provinces. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported small sea fluctuations, and the warning was lifted after no major waves were detected.

Minor tsunami waves were also observed in Indonesia’s North Sulawesi.