Trump slaps 100% tariff on Chinese goods from Nov 1

Washington, Oct 11: U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the United States will impose a 100% tariff on all Chinese imports starting November 1. He described the move as a response to China's "aggressive" trade practices and recent export restrictions on rare earth minerals.

Trump also said the U.S. will implement export controls on critical software from the same date. Economists warn that these measures could disrupt global supply chains and raise costs for American consumers.

The announcement has further escalated trade tensions between the two countries, with industry leaders urging diplomatic negotiations to avoid a full-scale trade war that could impact technology, manufacturing, and consumer goods markets worldwide.