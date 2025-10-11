Israeli Army confirms Gaza ceasefire

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect in Gaza on Friday, marking a significant turning point in a devastating two-year war.

The Israeli military confirmed the truce began at noon local time, following approval by Israel’s Cabinet of a deal to halt fighting in exchange for the release of hostages held by Hamas and Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Immediately after the announcement, tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians in central Gaza’s Wadi Gaza began walking north, hoping to return to their homes or seek safer ground. The ceasefire followed a night and morning of intense shelling across Gaza, especially in central and northern areas. However, no major bombardments were reported after the ceasefire went into effect.

This truce is a critical development in a conflict that has left tens of thousands of Palestinians dead, much of Gaza in ruins, and the broader Middle East deeply destabilized. The war began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants attacked Israel, killing approximately 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages

Israel responded with a massive military offensive that, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, has killed more than 67,000 Palestinians and wounded nearly 170,000—figures that include a large number of women and children. Though the ministry is part of Hamas’ administration, the UN and independent experts consider its data generally reliable.

The ceasefire deal involves several stages. All 48 remaining hostages are expected to be released—though only about 20 are believed to be alive. In return, Israel will release approximately 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Notably absent from the list of prisoners set for release is Marwan Barghouti, a prominent Palestinian leader regarded as a unifying figure by many Palestinians but considered a terrorist mastermind by Israel. Past prisoner exchanges have excluded him due to his involvement in attacks on Israeli civilians.

Khalil al-Hayya, a senior Hamas official and lead negotiator, declared the deal as an agreement to end “the war and aggression” against Palestinians. He said all women and children in Israeli jails would be freed.

The prisoner and hostage exchanges are expected to begin Monday, though some sources indicated they might start as early as Sunday night. All surviving hostages are expected to be freed simultaneously, with the return of deceased hostages’ remains occurring afterward.

In addition to the prisoner swap, the ceasefire deal includes the reopening of five border crossings, including the crucial Rafah crossing with Egypt. This will allow desperately needed humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. Parts of the territory are facing famine, and the UN reports that 170,000 metric tons of medicine, food, and supplies are ready to be delivered once clearance is given.

Despite the ceasefire, the situation remains fragile and complex. Israeli Brigadier General Effie Defrin confirmed that the Israeli military completed its withdrawal to new deployment lines inside Gaza by Friday afternoon, just hours after the truce began. An Israeli security official revealed that Israeli forces would continue to control about 50% of Gaza from these new positions.

In the early hours of Friday, before the ceasefire announcement, residents of Gaza continued to experience shelling. Mahmoud Sharkawy, displaced from Gaza City and sheltering in the Nuseirat refugee camp, reported an increase in artillery shelling and low-flying aircraft.

Other Gaza City residents echoed similar experiences, expressing confusion about reports of an impending ceasefire while hearing explosions throughout the night.

The ceasefire and its surrounding developments are part of a broader and controversial peace plan spearheaded by former U.S. President Donald Trump. The plan envisions Israel maintaining a long-term military presence along Gaza’s border, while an international force—mostly comprised of troops from Arab and Muslim countries—would manage internal security within Gaza. The United States is expected to send around 200 troops to Israel to support ceasefire monitoring as part of an international coalition.

Another component of the Trump plan is a large, internationally financed reconstruction effort to rebuild Gaza’s shattered infrastructure. The plan also proposes that the Palestinian Authority (PA), which currently governs parts of the West Bank, eventually take on a governing role in Gaza.

However, the PA would be required to undergo significant reforms, a process expected to take years. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has long opposed the PA’s involvement in Gaza, and he reiterated his firm stance on Palestinian statehood, which he opposes outright.