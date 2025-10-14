Bomb threat to Seeman’s house

In a continuation of recent bomb threat incidents targeting prominent figures and government offices in Chennai, the residence of Seeman, the chief coordinator of the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) party, located in Neelankarai, has received a threatening email warning of a bomb explosion.

The Neelankarai police acting swiftly, along with bomb detection experts, rushed to Seeman’s residence to conduct a thorough and intensive search. Fortunately, no explosives were found during the inspection, and it was determined that the threat was a hoax.This incident is part of a larger pattern of bomb threats that have plagued Chennai recently.

Notable targets so far have included the homes of various celebrities such as actor Vijay and actress Trisha, the residence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, government offices including the DGP office, and other prominent locations.

All these threats have come via email from an anonymous individual who repeatedly sends such messages but disappears quickly, making it difficult for the police to track them down.The Chennai police have registered over 60 cases related to these continuous bomb threat emails. The authorities are under pressure and actively pursuing leads to identify and apprehend the culprit responsible for these alarming but false threats.

The police have also intensified their efforts and are engaging in special operations to trace the origin of the emails and to enhance security measures around all high-profile locations to prevent any potential danger.Citizens have been urged to stay calm and report any suspicious activities to help the police in this ongoing investigation.