TN govt confirms no Bill Banning Hindi language

The Tamil Nadu government has officially dismissed widespread rumors that it plans to introduce a bill banning the use of Hindi in the state.

The clarification came after several social media posts and online reports claimed that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was preparing to table a “Hindi ban bill” in the state assembly.

Government’s Official Clarification

The Tamil Nadu Government’s Fact Check Department addressed the misinformation directly through a post on its official X (formerly Twitter) account. The post stated that reports suggesting the government would introduce legislation restricting or banning the Hindi language were completely baseless. The department further confirmed that no such proposal or draft has been received by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

The Fact Check unit specifically warned the public and media outlets not to spread unverified information. It emphasized that circulation of misleading claims creates unnecessary tension and misrepresents the government’s policies on language and education.

No Proposal Received by the Assembly

Reinforcing this stance, the Legislative Assembly Secretary confirmed that no draft or recommendation for a bill of this nature has reached the government or the legislature. This refutation further dispels any doubts regarding the alleged anti-Hindi legislation.

Background of the Rumor

The rumor had spread rapidly on social media platforms with claims that the Chief Minister intended to ban Hindi signage, advertisements, or even its use in certain public spaces. The Tamil Nadu government, however, has clarified that no such move is under consideration and that these reports are entirely fabricated.

The State’s Position on Language PolicyTamil Nadu has a long history of protecting the primacy of Tamil while opposing the imposition of Hindi through educational or administrative mandates. However, the current statement from the government made clear that this specific rumor — about an outright ban on the Hindi language — has no truth whatsoever. Instead, the administration reaffirmed that it continues to support pluralism and linguistic harmony while upholding Tamil’s cultural dignity.

Warning Against Misinformation

The government urged citizens to rely only on verified updates published through its official channels and not to amplify baseless speculation. It reiterated the importance of media responsibility, particularly when dealing with culturally sensitive topics like language.

In conclusion, the Tamil Nadu government confirmed unequivocally that there is no proposal, plan, or intention to introduce any bill banning Hindi. It characterized the rumor as false and misleading, assuring the public that language policy decisions would always follow transparency, consultation, and respect for all linguistic communities.