Karti’ bail condition in INX Media corruption case relaxed

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday relaxed a bail condition that restricted Congress MP Karti Chidambaram from travelling abroad in the INX Media corruption case.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja ruled that Karti no longer needs prior permission from the trial court to travel overseas. Instead, he must inform both the trial court and the investigating agency two weeks before his trip and share his full travel details. The court also directed him to attend hearings regularly and not delay the case.

The CBI had opposed the change, citing cases like Vijay Mallya’s escape from India. However, Karti’s lawyer, senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, argued that Karti is a Member of Parliament who has always cooperated with investigators. The court accepted Karti’s request, noting that he was granted bail in 2018 with certain conditions.