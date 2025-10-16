Ration card holders can get Nov month’s rice this month

State Food and Civil Supplies Minister R. Sakkarapani has announced that ration card holders can collect their November supplies in October itself. The decision was made as heavy rain is expected during the Northeast monsoon. State Food and Civil Supplies Minister R. Sakkarapani has announced that ration card holders can collect their November supplies in October itself. The decision was made as heavy rain is expected during the Northeast monsoon.

In a statement, the minister said this step will help people avoid difficulties caused by bad weather. Families who have already received their October quota of 12 to 35 kg of rice can also take their November share now.

He added that those who do not collect the November ration in October can get it as usual next month.