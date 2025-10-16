Madurai Mayor Indrani resigns

Madurai Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth of the ruling DMK resigned from her post on Wednesday. Corporation Commissioner Chitra Vijayan has received her resignation letter, according to official sources. Madurai Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth of the ruling DMK resigned from her post on Wednesday. Corporation Commissioner Chitra Vijayan has received her resignation letter, according to official sources.

A special council meeting of the Madurai Corporation has been called for Friday, where Deputy Mayor Nagarajan will chair the session. The council is expected to pass a resolution accepting the Mayor’s resignation.

The resignation comes days after her husband, Ponvasanth, was released from jail on October 9. He was arrested earlier by a Special Investigation Team in a multi-crore property tax scam linked to the Madurai Corporation. Following the scam, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had directed all five zonal chairpersons to step down. So far, more than 18 people, including officials and staff, have been arrested in the case.