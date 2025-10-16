Indian Army holds Agniveer recruitment rally at Campbell Bay

In a historic first, the Indian Army conducted its inaugural Agniveer Recruitment Rally at Campbell Bay, Great Nicobar, the southernmost tip of India. Organised by the Army Recruiting Office Chennai under the Zonal Recruiting Office, the rally aimed to reach youth in remote areas and promote national integration. In a historic first, the Indian Army conducted its inaugural Agniveer Recruitment Rally at Campbell Bay, Great Nicobar, the southernmost tip of India. Organised by the Army Recruiting Office Chennai under the Zonal Recruiting Office, the rally aimed to reach youth in remote areas and promote national integration.

Despite challenging weather and connectivity issues, the Army successfully carried out the recruitment using air, sea, and land transport, showcasing Tri-Services coordination and cooperation with local administration. Local youth from across Nicobar enthusiastically participated, reflecting their patriotism and interest in joining the Armed Forces.

The initiative included pre-rally training and outreach programmes to prepare aspirants, strengthening the bond between the Army and island communities. The rally highlights the Indian Army’s commitment to empowering youth in remote regions and ensuring no aspirant is left behind due to geographical isolation.