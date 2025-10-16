TN Finance Minister presents Supplementary Estimates 

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu presented the First Supplementary Estimates for 2025-26 in the State Assembly today, amounting to Rs.2,914.99 crore. He also tabled a detailed statement explaining the demands for Supplementary Grants. Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu presented the First Supplementary Estimates for 2025-26 in the State Assembly today, amounting to Rs.2,914.99 crore. He also tabled a detailed statement explaining the demands for Supplementary Grants.

The Supplementary Estimates seek approval for expenditure on new services and instruments sanctioned since the 2025-26 Budget and to recoup advances from the Contingency Fund. The government has sanctioned Rs.1,137.97 crore as Ways and Means Advance to settle terminal benefits for retired, voluntarily retired, and deceased employees of State Transport Undertakings, included under “Demand No.48 – Transport Department.”

Additionally, Rs.522.34 crore has been sanctioned for the State Disaster Response Fund for Cyclone “Fengal” relief under “Demand No.51 – Relief on account of Natural Calamities.” Another Rs.471.53 crore is allocated as share capital assistance to procure 3,000 new BS-VI buses for the State Transport Undertakings. The government has also sanctioned Rs.469.84 crore for the “Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam Scheme” under the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department. Small token provisions of Rs.1,000 are included in the Supplementary Estimates, with the balance to be met through re-appropriation from savings within each grant.