Abhishek, Smriti win ICC Player of Month award

Dubai, Oct 17: Star India openers Abhishek Sharma and Smriti Mandhana on Thursday won the ICC Player of the Month awards for September following their superlative performance in the Asia Cup and women’s ODI series against Australia respectively.

Abhishek accumulated 314 runs in seven matches during the period at an average of 44.85 and an outstanding strike-rate of 200.He won ahead of team-mate Kuldeep Yadav and Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett.“It feels great to win this ICC award and I am happy that it has come for some important matches that I could help win,” Abhishek said.The Indian women’s team vice-captain Mandhana, on the other hand, was outstanding in the home ODI series against Australia, scoring 58, 117 and 125 in the three matches.