Hong Kong: Cargo plane crashes into sea, two dead

A Boeing 747 cargo plane operated by Turkey-based ACT Airlines skidded off Hong Kong International Airport’s north runway into the sea early Monday, killing two airport ground vehicle occupants.

The aircraft, wet-leased from Emirates and arriving from Dubai’s Al Maktoum Airport, had no cargo onboard. Four crew members were rescued and hospitalized. The plane was partially submerged, with its cockpit visible and tail broken off.

The runway remains closed, while others operate normally. Hong Kong’s Civil Aviation Department is investigating the crash.