Kickboxing Super League 2025 launched in Chennai

Sportorama, in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu State Amateur Kickboxing Association (TNSKA), has announced the launch of the first-ever Kickboxing Super League (KBSL) 2025. The event will be held on October 24th, 25th, and 26th at the Kalaignar Boxing Academy in Gopalapuram. This marks a major step forward for combat sports in Tamil Nadu by introducing a team-based league format, with five teams and 60 athletes across all official weight categories for both men and women. Each team will feature 12 athletes, ensuring gender-balanced participation and competitive matchups.

The five teams — SSVM Kovai Smashers, DRA Dashers, Salem Superstars, Trichy DSU Veerans, and Adissia Chennai Titans — will compete for top honours while showcasing the talent of Tamil Nadu’s emerging kickboxing stars. As part of the event, the league will also honour recent international medal winners, including S.L. Rakshathra, Ashwin Suresh, M. Rahul, and Selvan Jai Srinivasan, who have made the state proud at world tournaments. The KBSL aims to boost the sport’s popularity, attract media attention, and establish kickboxing as a mainstream professional sport in India.