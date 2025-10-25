Chennaiyin FC gears up for Super Cup campaign 

Chennaiyin FC have announced a 24-man all-Indian squad for the 2025-26 AIFF Super Cup, led by their new head coach and former India international, Clifford Miranda. The Marina Machans have been drawn in Group A and will kick off their campaign with a high-voltage clash against Mohun Bagan Super Giant on October 25 at the Fatorda Stadium. They will next face East Bengal FC on October 28 and Dempo SC on October 31 in Bambolim. Chennaiyin FC have announced a 24-man all-Indian squad for the 2025-26 AIFF Super Cup, led by their new head coach and former India international, Clifford Miranda. The Marina Machans have been drawn in Group A and will kick off their campaign with a high-voltage clash against Mohun Bagan Super Giant on October 25 at the Fatorda Stadium. They will next face East Bengal FC on October 28 and Dempo SC on October 31 in Bambolim.

This will be Chennaiyin FC’s first major outing under Miranda, who becomes the club’s first Indian head coach. A Super Cup-winning coach from his stint with Odisha FC, Miranda brings deep tactical insight and first-hand knowledge of Indian football, having represented the country 45 times and coached at clubs like FC Goa and Odisha.

Speaking ahead of the opener, Miranda acknowledged the challenges of limited preparation time but expressed full confidence in his squad.

“Within a short period of time, we need to turn up and play three games in six days. It is difficult in terms of physicality and adaptation, but we are ready. I truly believe in the players we have. We should, and must, be ready for the 25th,” he said.

Miranda also highlighted the significance of fielding an all-Indian squad.

“It’s an opportunity to show that we can do it on our own — in attitude, effort and mentality. No one can take it away from us, because we are the best at it.”

The squad features a healthy mix of senior pros and emerging talents. The defensive line is led by seasoned campaigner Pritam Kotal, while the midfield sees creativity and control from Jiteshwor Singh and Lalrinliana Hnamte. The forward line will be spearheaded by Irfan Yadwad and Farukh Choudhary, who also joined Miranda at the pre-match press conference.